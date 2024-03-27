Woman leaves Paris bachelorette party early after she is 'humiliated,' 'this trip is about me!' AITA?

I wish I was kidding when I say taking photos of the bride would last around 5 hours, and whenever any of the bridal party would branch off to do anything other than take photos of the bride, like take phone calls or even run off to get food or drinks for the room. (I think back to when I went to go get some ice to ice my ankle as well) we'd be labeled as "boring.")

The situation escalated when I was coerced into solo photos for Instagram, despite my protests due to body dysmorphia. Feeling uncomfortable and disrespected, I reluctantly complied, but waved away at the photos not wanting to look at them, and then getting a bunch of sighs and eye rolling from the bride.