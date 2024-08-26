Woman 'ruins' sister's wedding, leaves early after the bride calls her career a 'hobby.' AITA?

Anyway, fast forward to the wedding. The ceremony was beautiful, and I was honestly so happy for her. I even helped out a lot with the planning, even though I wasn’t the Maid of Honor (that was her best friend). I was doing my best to be there for her because, despite everything, she’s my sister and I love her.

At the reception, I finally got a moment alone with Anna to congratulate her. I told her how amazing everything was, how happy I was for her, all that stuff. And she just smiles and says, “Thanks! I’m surprised you actually made it. I figured you’d be too busy with your little hobby business.”