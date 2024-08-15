Woman leaves sister's wedding early, 'she told me I couldn't bring my service dog.' AITA?

Background: I (27F) have a service dog due to severe anxiety and PTSD stemming from a traumatic event a few years ago. My sister (30F) knows my situation and the importance of my service dog in helping me function in social situations. My dog is trained and well-behaved.
Last weekend, my sister got married. When I RSVP’d, I indicated that I would be bringing my service dog with me. A few days before the wedding, she called me, visibly stressed, and said that while she understands my need for the dog, she felt it would be disruptive and might make some guests uncomfortable. She asked if I could attend the ceremony and reception without him.
I explained that I rely on my service dog, especially in stressful situations like weddings, but she insisted it would ruin her “perfect day” if guests were distracted or if photos were “ruined” by the dog being in them. She offered to have someone stay with me to help if I felt anxious, but I politely declined, reiterating that my service dog was essential for my well-being.
On the day of the wedding, I decided to attend the ceremony without my dog, but after a few hours at the reception, I started feeling overwhelmed and decided to leave early, explaining my situation to my sister. She was visibly upset and later sent me a long text, accusing me of making her wedding about myself and not compromising for her big day.
Now, my family is divided. Some understand why I had to leave, while others think I should have stayed and “toughed it out” for my sister’s sake. I’m feeling torn and unsure if I handled the situation correctly. AITA for leaving my sister’s wedding early because I wasn’t allowed to bring my service dog?
Name-Bunchanumbers said:
NTA - Service Dogs are medical service. That's like asking someone to leave their wheelchair at home and be carried around at the wedding.
oaksandpines1776 said:
NTA. You still showed up for the ceremony and reception. Who cares if you left early?
7hr0wn said:
NTA. Your sister is allowed to ask for no animals at the wedding. You're allowed to leave due to being overwhelmed because your service dog isn't with you. Your sister got exactly what she asked for. This would have been NAH if she hadn't sent that text message.
1962Michael said:
NTA. You attended the reception and toughed it out for hours. That should be plenty. How long was the reception anyway? The guests weren't distracted. The photos weren't ruined. And you attending without your service dog IS compromising. If the wedding + reception was 6 hours, then staying for 3 without your support animal is just about right.
The only thing I would have done differently is, I wouldn't have announced my departure. Maybe text mom from the parking lot. It's harder to claim OP was "making it about her" if she doesn't have to make excuses as to why she has to leave.
Aggressive_Cloud2002 said:
NTA - for everyone saying you should have "toughed it out," YOU DID! You stayed for as long as you could without your service dog!! That was also already a huge compromise from you.
burnerforbullsh*t said:
You attended the ceremony and a few HOURS at the reception NTA. Are you supposed to stay for the entire reception? People go to functions and at some point have to leave.
Favgrl said:
NTA. You compromised and did the best you could. Great job showing up at all! Tell your sister I said so!