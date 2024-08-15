Woman leaves sister's wedding early, 'she told me I couldn't bring my service dog.' AITA?

"AITA for leaving my sister’s wedding early after she told me I couldn’t bring my service dog?"

Background: I (27F) have a service dog due to severe anxiety and PTSD stemming from a traumatic event a few years ago. My sister (30F) knows my situation and the importance of my service dog in helping me function in social situations. My dog is trained and well-behaved.

Last weekend, my sister got married. When I RSVP’d, I indicated that I would be bringing my service dog with me. A few days before the wedding, she called me, visibly stressed, and said that while she understands my need for the dog, she felt it would be disruptive and might make some guests uncomfortable. She asked if I could attend the ceremony and reception without him.