Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she was wrong to leave twin sister's wedding because of son's injury.

Woman asks if she was wrong to leave twin sister's wedding because of son's injury.

Missy Baker
Sep 13, 2022 | 5:07 PM
ADVERTISING

Reddit user u/TASisterWeddimg

AITA (Am I The A**hole) for leaving before my sister's wedding ceremony started and leaving someone else in charge of my responsibilities?

She writes:

My sister got married on Friday. She and I are twins, so we are very close and best friends. She is child-free and I have 2 kids (3M and 1M). Obviously, she loves her nephews, and she never mistreated them, but she is not a person who would accept being a babysitter for a day. She has never offered to help with anything, though it's her choice and I respect it.

Not surprisingly, her marriage was child-free even for the family. She asked me to be her MOH and I accepted. I was responsible for a few things at the ceremony and party, nothing complex, but I asked another bridesmaid for help, so she was also on top of everything. My children stayed with my in-laws while my husband and I went to the wedding.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content