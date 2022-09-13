Woman asks if she was wrong to leave twin sister's wedding because of son's injury.

Reddit user u/TASisterWeddimg
She writes:
My sister got married on Friday. She and I are twins, so we are very close and best friends. She is child-free and I have 2 kids (3M and 1M). Obviously, she loves her nephews, and she never mistreated them, but she is not a person who would accept being a babysitter for a day. She has never offered to help with anything, though it's her choice and I respect it.
Not surprisingly, her marriage was child-free even for the family. She asked me to be her MOH and I accepted. I was responsible for a few things at the ceremony and party, nothing complex, but I asked another bridesmaid for help, so she was also on top of everything. My children stayed with my in-laws while my husband and I went to the wedding.