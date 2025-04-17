Woman leaves younger sister's 'dry wedding' early, 'I found myself REALLY bored.' AITA?

She called me later, really angry, saying I ruined her day by leaving and that I was selfish for not supporting her decision to have a dry wedding. My parents are also upset, saying I should have stayed to support my sister. I feel bad, but I also didn't want to be miserable all night. AITA?

Later, OP edited the post to include extra information:

Edit: To clarify, I wasn’t only there for an hour. The entire wedding lasted about six hours and I stayed for three. I only left after an hour of being bored, not after an hour.

Also for a bit more context there was no DJ, no speeches, no dancing, no food, not even any phones allowed because it was supposed to be an “all natural event."