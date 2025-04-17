Woman leaves younger sister's 'dry wedding' early, 'I found myself REALLY bored.' AITA?

My (23m) sister (31f) recently married, and the wedding was this past weekend. She decided to have a dry wedding, meaning no alcohol. I'm not a huge drinker, but I do enjoy a beer or a glass of wine with dinner or at social events. I RSVP'd yes, because I wanted to support her.
The wedding was fine, but after the ceremony and during the reception, I found myself really bored. There wasn't much to do besides eat and talk, and the conversation felt stilted without the usual social lubricant. Since I had been there for a reasonable amount of time I thought it was safe for me to head out.
After about an hour, I told my sister I was going to head out. She was visibly upset and asked if I was leaving because of the lack of alcohol. I admitted that it was a factor, as I wasn't having a good time.
She called me later, really angry, saying I ruined her day by leaving and that I was selfish for not supporting her decision to have a dry wedding. My parents are also upset, saying I should have stayed to support my sister. I feel bad, but I also didn't want to be miserable all night. AITA?
Edit: To clarify, I wasn’t only there for an hour. The entire wedding lasted about six hours and I stayed for three. I only left after an hour of being bored, not after an hour.
Also for a bit more context there was no DJ, no speeches, no dancing, no food, not even any phones allowed because it was supposed to be an “all natural event."
Whatever that’s supposed to mean. So yes, I did get bored after sitting with a bunch of strangers engaging in small talk for three hours.
Puzzleheaded_End7508 said:
Yta. It's your sister’s wedding if you can hang out for an important life event without the need of alcohol then theres a clear issue. Reevaluate your relationship to alcohol.
HereWeGo_Steelers said:
If you can't spend one evening alcohol free you may want to reevaluate your relationship to alcohol. YTA and your sister and parents have every right to be disappointed in you for leaving a once-in-a-lifetime event just because you couldn't have a drink.
Dizzy-Case-3453 said:
Why'd you say there was nothing to do but “eat and talk “ but then in your edit you say there wasn’t even any food. Obvious lies aside, YTA.
Aggravating-Gain-839 said:
MASSIVE YTA. A wedding is a (hopefully) once in a lifetime event and you couldn’t even support your sister for a few hours without a drink. If drinking is such a big deal then you could’ve brought a flask with you. Part of relationships is putting others’ feelings before your own and you were not able to do that for your sister on arguably the biggest day of her life for 4 hours tops.
Then, to add fuel to the fire, you told her you left early because you weren’t having a good time and admitted it was because of the dry wedding. You are selfish and deserved her calling you out. I hope you grow up and become a mature adult that is capable of adult relationships which require compromise.
Smooth-Yogurt186 said:
YTA. You made it about yourself on a day entirely about her. You could’ve just sat silently, listened to other people talk and chatter. For someone who’s “not a huge drinker," you surely allowed alcohol to hugely impact your decision to leave.
trashmonster01 said:
YTA. It's your sister. My husband's cousin had a dry wedding and it was boring as hell, but we stayed to support her till the end. I barely had a relationship with her but I wouldn't dream of making her feel bad just because she chose not to have alcohol. You couldn't make it past an hour for your own sister.