Woman lets homophobic aunt get hurt at Xmas after she complains about 'the gays' all night, asks AITA?

My cousins have a tradition to bring a chocolate fountain to the event, which is very popular among the kids. Because kids are messy, they spill a lot. Naturally, they tend to spill the chocolate on the floor.

So, toward the end of the night when the adults were cleaning up, my aunt and I were isolated at the dessert area, and I noticed her inching toward the spilled chocolate.

I knew she was going to step on it, but I didn't say anything. I figured she'd get some on her shoes and be annoyed, and that would be it. However, she slipped and fell onto the ground, and as soon as she landed, she screamed at me for not helping her or stopping her from falling.