Woman lets homophobic aunt get hurt at Xmas after she complains about 'the gays' all night, asks AITA?

pawnshopblues2010 says:
So, my family had a Christmas celebration a few days ago, and my aunt kept running her mouth about the LGBT community. She complained that I brought my girlfriend (22F) to the celebration, saying that we "barely know each other" and that "she is not welcome."
My girlfriend and I have been together for over a year, and it is not uncommon to bring guests to this annual celebration. My sister brought her high school boyfriend of only a few months last year, and I've brought friends in the past.
I fully believe she complained because we are a lesbian couple. My aunt made comments about my girlfriend "looking like a boy" and that "because she looks like a boy, I was so close to having a normal relationship; I almost chose right."
She also couldn't help but bring up the typical "don't do it around kids," "I hate when they make it their whole personality," and "I hate the whole pronouns thing."
My cousins have a tradition to bring a chocolate fountain to the event, which is very popular among the kids. Because kids are messy, they spill a lot. Naturally, they tend to spill the chocolate on the floor.
So, toward the end of the night when the adults were cleaning up, my aunt and I were isolated at the dessert area, and I noticed her inching toward the spilled chocolate.
I knew she was going to step on it, but I didn't say anything. I figured she'd get some on her shoes and be annoyed, and that would be it. However, she slipped and fell onto the ground, and as soon as she landed, she screamed at me for not helping her or stopping her from falling.
I kind of think she was being dramatic and fell on purpose, but regardless, she's acting like I'm Tonya Harding or something in the family group chat, as if I organized the whole thing.
I do feel a little guilty for not saying anything, but I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a little satisfying watching her walk out of the function with an ice bag. AITA?
Here are some of the top comments:
Nester1953 says:
You didn't anticipate that your aunt would fall. You thought she'd get chocolate on her shoe. So no, you were unwise not to warn her, but in no way can you be blamed for her fall.
That said, I think it would be fine in future for you to call her on every single homophobic word that comes out of her mouth. Even at Christmas.
As in, "Gosh, Aunt X, that's a very homophobic thing to say. You know, I'm a lesbian and I find that quite insulting." "Geez, Aunt X, I don't appreciate you commenting on my GF's appearance. I'd never dream of suggesting you should get your chin waxed!
Please show us the same courtesy." "Gosh, Aunt X,, I don't know if you want to say that about pronouns in public. You probably don't realize it, but it makes you sound like a bigot, and I'm sure you wouldn't want that."
You have nothing to be ashamed of. You don't have to put up with bigotry being aimed at you or your GF. Not ever. Not anywhere. Not unless it puts your at risk of physical harm. NTA (Not the A%#hole).
SirGkar says:
NTA. Just start pointing out how incredibly rude she’s being. Rude, uncivilized, and ungracious. Chastise her like a poorly behaved child. I would reply back that you were so ashamed of her behaviour all evening you couldn’t even look at her and you are so sorry she wasn’t paying attention to her surroundings and expected you to babysit her.
MegsyMegsy321 says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but I find it sus that she suddenly fell when you two were alone after making sure the family knew how “wrong” you were to bring your girlfriend.
Either way, you literally only thought she was going to get it on her shoe. How could you have known she would have fallen on her a%#? And even if you helped her, at best you would have been able to maybe catch her.
But if the floor is slick for her it’s slick for you, so you both would have probably been injured. I’d chalk it up to karma biting her a%# and move on. She’s not worth your time and energy.
Swiss_Miss_77 says:
NTA. "Just say, I didnt notice what was happening until she was on the ground screaming at me, I was CLEANING." And then if anyone says anything, continue repeating a version of that. "I was there to clean, I was cleaning. Not babysitting my rude, bigoted aunt."
Sorryallthetime says:
“Don’t do it around kids” Like don’t fornicate on the living room floor when the rest of family is trying to watch tv? Well no sh%t. Your aunt sounds like a piece of work. Why subject yourself to her? NTA.
What do you think? Should OP have warned her aunt?