Woman gets caught in a fake marriage to seem 'presentable,' family demands wedding gifts back. AITA?

Things were fine until one of my friends caught me getting very physical with a woman at a bar. Instead of confronting me about it and resolving things, she took a video and sent it to almost all my family and friends. (How she got all those contacts, I don't know.)

Within hours, they were coming at me from all sides. Eventually, it became such a sh^%show (and it went on for a while, with threats and people trying to convince my husband to divorce me), that my husband and I had to come clean. The reaction was not what we were expecting.