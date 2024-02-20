Woman lies to 'entitled' family about buying a home after they made plans to make it the 'family' house. AITA?

After all it's not even their business. We were the only ones buying the house, and it has nothing to do with them. We didn't have to tell them. We only told the truth to our best friends, whom we were sure would not spoil anything.

The house is really beautiful, and my friends and I often go there on weekends. Well, two years have passed and my sister found out about the house by accident, because one of my friends posted a photo from there.