Woman lies to chronically late mom about birthday party, sparks family drama; AITA?

We all have one friend or family member who seems to operate on a completely different time clock than the rest of the planet, but it can be an extra sting when they shamelessly miss important events...

So, when a frustrated young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to lie to her famously late mom, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for giving my mom the wrong start time for my birthday lunch so she'd be on time?

My (22F) mom (mid 40sF) is one of those people who is always late to everything. I'm talking family gettogethers, birthdays, graduations, weddings, you name it she's showing up late. At first growing up I just thought it was because she's bad with time, but as I've gotten older I genuinely believe she likes making an entrance.