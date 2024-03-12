Woman lies to family about being pregnant with twins until she gives birth during natural disaster. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

At 4am I woke up to contractions & my water breaking. I woke up my friend who has been staying with me to help me out & she helped me clean up then helped me lay back down while she called in ambulance.

Because of the snowstorm they were very delayed & neither of us have a car so all we could do was wait.

Twenty minutes went by, then thirty, then in hour & I got really nervous as my contractions were now five minutes apart & still all I could do was wait. I tried to keep moving but the pain was to much, all I could do was lay down.

Two hours later we finally heard them pull up outside & the contractions were now one minute apart & i was scared at how fast it was happening.