Woman's life blows up when her husband's affair child shows up on their doorstep. 'My husband RUINED our lives.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

And now, OP's first update:

I do not hate her enough to just abandon her in such a terrible time for her. I agreed to take her into our home so she is indeed my responsibility as much as my husband's.

And I didn't say this at first because I didn't know if it was important, but she and my son have gotten really close in such a short amount of time I would feel heartbroken separating the two.

OP's second update:

I know this is pathetic to say, but I really did think my husband was amazing before all of this. When I gave birth to our daughter he stepped up to the plate by caring for her and doing housework.