Woman warns video game addicted husband that he'll lose everything, husband laughs her off. AITA?

The following week, he wanted to start a gaming server, which required an $80 investment. I told him we could wait until I got paid in three days, but I refused to dip into our savings.

Instead, he borrowed the money from his mom without consulting me, despite knowing about our strained relationship regarding money. I expressed my disappointment, especially since it happened on Valentine's Day, and neither the kids nor I received anything from him.

The next weekend, our daughter had an art fair, and she was thrilled to showcase her work. Despite staying up until the early hours playing games the night before, my husband refused to wake up on time and ultimately decided to stay home. Although my daughter didn't seem bothered, it broke my heart.