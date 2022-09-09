Woman asks if she's wrong for freaking out on boyfriend who hid her toothbrush.

Is having good breath a bad thing?

According to Reddit user u/HygieneInsanity's boyfriend, the answer is yes. He got so mad at her for brushing her teeth, that he hid her toothbrush.

Now, this girlfriend is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for freaking out on my boyfriend for “making a point” and hiding my toothbrush?

She writes:

So I (26f) have been with my current bf (35m) for 4 months. Here is the issue, I have some little quirks as most of us do. This post is about my “obsession” (his word, not mine) about brushing my teeth/oral hygiene.