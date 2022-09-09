Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong for freaking out on boyfriend who hid her toothbrush.

Missy Baker
Sep 9, 2022 | 2:06 PM
Is having good breath a bad thing?

According to Reddit user u/HygieneInsanity's boyfriend, the answer is yes. He got so mad at her for brushing her teeth, that he hid her toothbrush.

Now, this girlfriend is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for freaking out on my boyfriend for “making a point” and hiding my toothbrush?

She writes:

So I (26f) have been with my current bf (35m) for 4 months. Here is the issue, I have some little quirks as most of us do. This post is about my “obsession” (his word, not mine) about brushing my teeth/oral hygiene.

Let me preface it by saying that I don’t brush my teeth raw or brush more than is recommended. Just your typical morning, after lunch (yes I have a toothbrush in my office but I have a private restroom) and before bed. The only exception is when I am having a “sleepover” with a partner, I will get up before them and brush my teeth and come back to bed.

