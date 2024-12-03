Woman gets into major fight with grandpa over giving her son an iPad. AITA? UPDATED 2X

davert writes:

NTA, and it's absolutely a solid hill to die on, because ultimately it's not about an iPad. It's about consent, respect for you as the parent, and your son's mental and emotional development.

You said no, and drew a boundary. If you don't enforce that boundary with the iPad, your dad and Shelly will know that they can break every other boundary you have if they're forceful enough.

You are Arthur's mother, not Shelly. You and your husband have set down very reasonable rules for him re: electronics... and there is absolutely no reason a 4yo needs them. Tbh, I still think 9 is a little young, but I'm also the kid who got their 1st cell phone at 14 (and it only had 25 minutes a month on it). I didn't get my first iPad until I was in college. As his parents, you're making the decisions you feel are right for him (and they happen to be backed by science and child psychology)... Your dad and his creepily-young girlfriend don't have the right to ignore your parenting decisions just because they don't like them.

It's not about "oh, we spent so much money on this", because you didn't ask them to and in fact, told them NOT to.

It's not about "well, some children can't afford this nice gift", then go donate it to a toy drive or a charity so someone can have it who wants one.

It's not about "we're just trying to help", because if they really wanted to help, they'd have dropped this fight the first time you said no, and asked what gifts would be welcome.

"You'd keep the kids from us over an iPad?"

"I'll keep the kids from you over your refusal to respect us as his parents, and insistence on ignoring our boundaries. I'll keep the kids from you over your willingness to derail his emotional and psychological development for the sake of 'easy' childcare, or so that you can look generous."