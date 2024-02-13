Woman makes 10 year old cry after shaming two men for breaking her son's dirt bike. AITA?

I ask what's going on, and he tells me that my husband's friend's 10yo crashed the dirt bike, ripped off the front tire, and bent the handlebar back, and then he slams the door. I follow him into the bedroom and get him relatively calmed down enough for him to tell me that my husband told him, "this happens sometimes, you live and learn, some stuff gets broken, it's not a big deal," and it was HIM who told my son to share the dirt bike.