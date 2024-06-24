Woman makes 7 year old son attend AA meetings with her; 'He has a tablet to play with.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

I promise you he isn't listening to the meeting. My brothers and I were dragged along to AA meetings since birth, and actually, I would say that the people I've met through my mom have enriched our lives.

I learned how to cross stitch from an old timer who was tattooed head to toe because she couldn't pass it on to her own kids. My brother got a vocational license because an AA old timer wanted to teach him because he had seen us all grow up.

I know that if I ever get hurt and can't reach my mom, I have AA old timers that I personally know who will help me if I need it.

My mom loves to tell the story of how I wouldn't let anyone but her hold me, except this one AA old timer who offered to give her a break. And we loved her.

My best friend growing up was the child of my mom's sponsor. They live across the country now, but if I saw him again, it'd be like seeing a brother.