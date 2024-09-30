Woman wants boyfriend to skip friend's 'wedding' for family's lake trip, 'he's not invited.' AITA?

Over-Ad9975 said:

YWBTA if you "make" you boyfriend go. Your boyfriend had prior plans and these plans do seem important to him (even if they don't seem important to you). So making him go with you instead of a prior commitment that he had would be the AH move. I'd say that splitting up for the events is a better move.

Friarboy said:

huevorch said:

YTA. He clearly wants to go, and it was a previous commitment. I don’t think you get to decide if it’s OK for him to want to go or not. It might not even be the friend, but all the other friends that he’s going to meet from college what is making him want to go, even if he is not being considered for the reception. What makes you AH, is to have to force him into something. That’s never something good in a relationship.