Woman 'makes' grieving husband attend her company's black-tie event. AITA?

I reminded him that my sister had just driven hours to watch the kids, I had already bought a new dress, he had rented a tux, and most importantly, this was something I was really looking forward to. He said that I could still attend by myself, but I told him that it is also important to me that he comes with and that we hadn't had a "date night" in almost 6 months.

He agreed to go but he sulked about it the entire time. He dragged his feet getting ready, he didn't socialize, he didn't want to dance, etc. At one point, I lost track of him and found him sitting at the bar by himself.