Woman makes husband block friend with 'weird energy' who warned him not to marry her. AITA?

"AITA to ask my husband to block his female friend who warned him not to marry me?"

I (26F) want my husband (27M) to immediately block one of his friends Kyla (27F). He thinks I am overreacting, and wants opinions from some cool-headed people on if I am just acting crazy, or this is something that would cross the line for you.

My husband has a group of 8 friends he is close with since his college days. Kyla is one of his friends. When my husband and I started dating, he introduced me to all of them, and everyone was very friendly. I used to hang out with them frequently.

I am an introvert, and so is my husband. I would always ask him to spend time alone as being in social settings just saps all my energy away. His friends, and especially Kyla always made it a point to tell me how he hangs out with them less after he started dating me.