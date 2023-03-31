Woman makes son volunteer at the zoo after he makes classist remarks about zookeepers.

Respect shouldn't be contingent on what you do for work. This is important for adults to know and also for kids to learn. You shouldn't tell a kid that if they don't work hard, they'll end up pumping gas for a living because that teaches them that people pumping gas don't deserve respect.
She writes:
I'm divorced but have primary custody of my three kids, 16, 12, and 8. Last week I took them all to the zoo, and it was mostly a good experience. The two younger kids especially liked it, but my oldest isn't fond of animals.
We passed a zookeeper working hard cleaning a giraffe exhibit, and to my surprise, my 16-year-old son pointed and said to his brother, 'That's why you do good in school, I guess, or you end up scooping poop for a job!' He said it loud; the keeper and nearby guests indeed heard. I was very embarrassed.