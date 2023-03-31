Someecards Logo
Woman makes son volunteer at the zoo after he makes classist remarks about zookeepers.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 31, 2023 | 2:31 PM
Respect shouldn't be contingent on what you do for work. This is important for adults to know and also for kids to learn. You shouldn't tell a kid that if they don't work hard, they'll end up pumping gas for a living because that teaches them that people pumping gas don't deserve respect.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman tries to teach her son about respecting people who do manual labor, but her ex-husband says she's being a jerk.

She writes:

I'm divorced but have primary custody of my three kids, 16, 12, and 8. Last week I took them all to the zoo, and it was mostly a good experience. The two younger kids especially liked it, but my oldest isn't fond of animals.

We passed a zookeeper working hard cleaning a giraffe exhibit, and to my surprise, my 16-year-old son pointed and said to his brother, 'That's why you do good in school, I guess, or you end up scooping poop for a job!' He said it loud; the keeper and nearby guests indeed heard. I was very embarrassed.

Sources: Reddit
