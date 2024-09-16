Woman marries affair partner; gets consumed by twisted obsession with his ex-wife. UPDATED

Wait a minute, your husband after his ex wife found out about the affair wanted to work it out with his wife. And begged her to take him back, she declines and so he just said, "oh well" and married you!!

The embarrassment I would feel if that happened to me. You are literally his consolation prize. He married you because she refused to take him back. Think about that for a second.

And this man is saying her name while you''re having sex! Bettcha he never said your name when he was with his wife. WOW.

You have to eat a MASSIVE L on this one lady. I mean damn. And the fact that she's dating your cousin and your entire family loves her. Meanwhile he gets mad when he see's that she moved on.