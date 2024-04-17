Woman marries affair partner; threatens divorce after husband's disturbing behavior with ex-wife and her new BF. AITA? UPDATED 2X; PART 2 OF 2

The ex-wife did only reply a few time to kindly tell him to f off into oblivion. He was begging her to take him back, saying how he made the biggest mistake of his life and that she was the love of his life. The sun and the moon is rising in her ass according to this 50+ year old love sick puppy.

How pathetic is that? The former friend however gave him a good dose of reality and called him out on his bullshit. I was in chock. Took my boy to my dads and stayed the night.

Left the boy with my dad the next day and went back home to confront him. Printed out some emails and had it all prepared. After all if this man knows anything it is how to lie through his fucking teeth.