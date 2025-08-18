Woman tells medical professional to 'find a new career,' after surgery. AITA?

There was an old, grumpy doctor (or nurse, I am not sure) sitting next to me. The FIRST thing he said to me as I had woken up and panicked is “Woah! You need to calm WAY down.” In an irritated voice. First thing he said. No “welcome back” or “surgery went great”… just straight to annoyance.

I was asking for my mom, and he even went as far as saying “You will not be seeing your mom until you control yourself.” This man was so unnecessary rude and acted as if I was an inconvenience for him. But, I wanted my mom. So I tried my best to control my breathing.