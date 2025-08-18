Woman tells medical professional to 'find a new career,' after surgery. AITA?

I, 21 F had surgery to get my gallbladder removed not too long ago. It was my first surgery I’ve ever gotten, and the first time i’ve ever been put under anesthesia. Naturally, I was nervous. I was prepped for surgery for a long time, and then finally I was taken to the operating room.
Before going into anesthesia, It was great. I was naturally more nervous, but there was a kind woman who sat beside me and talked me to. She knew I was nervous (I was visibly shaking and tearing up) and told me she would be by my side and that everything will be alright. That’s the last thing I remembered before going under. Coming out of anesthesia was a different story.
I remember groggily waking up, falling back asleep…and then I was fully awake (But a little loopy still). I started panicking almost immediately. Hyperventilating, crying, looking around trying to figure out what was going on. I didn’t remember falling asleep or even being given the anesthesia.
There was an old, grumpy doctor (or nurse, I am not sure) sitting next to me. The FIRST thing he said to me as I had woken up and panicked is “Woah! You need to calm WAY down.” In an irritated voice. First thing he said. No “welcome back” or “surgery went great”… just straight to annoyance.
I was asking for my mom, and he even went as far as saying “You will not be seeing your mom until you control yourself.” This man was so unnecessary rude and acted as if I was an inconvenience for him. But, I wanted my mom. So I tried my best to control my breathing.
I don’t remember much more of what I said or he said, but I remember saying this. “I just woke up from surgery and you’re acting like I’m a huge inconvenience to you. I’m doing what you said because I want to see my mom, but you need a different profession.” At that point another doctor (or nurse) stepped in and took me straight back to my room where my mom was waiting. AITA?
Morningmochas said:
Nta. The nurse should have known saying that isn't helpful. You were also just waking up, we've all mumbled our nonsense at those times.
Impressive-Rock-2279 said:
NTA. Medical professionals tend to forget that they may have experienced “this” thousands of times, but their patients haven’t.
Individual_Umpire969 said:
NTA. Post op teams are trained to help patients when they are disoriented and panicking after surgery. I don’t know who this person who was such a jerk to you was, but they should have known better. You can file a complaint to your surgery center for this.
LadyDerri said:
NTA. He needs a very strong refresher course in bedside manner.
MistressLyda said:
NTA. Yes, there are people that reacts well to being "commanded" to relax, but for the majority, and from a stranger? It tends to cause more trouble than good. Worth mentioning if you get asked what you think of the stay, but it is unlikely anything will come out of it unless there has been numerous similar reports.
random08888 said:
NTA. That’s why another nurse stepped in!