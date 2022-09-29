Patient asks if she was wrong to help get gynecological practice shut down.

When you feel ignored by your doctor, it can be very upsetting. But is that EVER a reason to go behind the doctor's back and talk sh**? When this woman does just that, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting a medical practice shut down?"

I 20F moved to a new state two years ago. I have several chronic health problems and I needed new doctors. I looked online and found a few practices that sounded good (I even asked on FB for suggestions from people who have the same illnesses I do).