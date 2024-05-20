Woman's MIL turns on her when she gets pregnant; 'I am so afraid of this woman.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Update 2:

We decided not to have the family meeting. Hubby sent MIL a short text in which he said that no family meeting will be held. She called him about 2 minutes after the text and we blocked both her and FIL as wel as BIL on everything so that no one could contact us.

We decided to consult with a lawyer to find out exactly what our rights are and what the right way would be to handle things legally.

MIL did threaten that she will take us to family court for visitation but luckily grandparental rights aren't really a thing here if the party which is suing for visitation does not already have a safe established relationship with the child in question (my son is still a baby so she has nothing to go on)