Woman asks if she's wrong to miss nephew's funeral for her daughter's party.

A sudden death in the family is enough to shake anyone's world. But what happens when your family expects you to put your life on hold for the sake of a tragedy?

When a mother was faced with the choice to go to her daughter's graduation party or her nephew's funeral, her family told her she made the absolute wrong one. So, she (u/accountaita7065) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for wanting to attend my daughter's graduation party and missing my nephew's funeral?

My (47) daughter Zoe's (18) graduation party is coming up, this is a big moment/milestone in her life and we've all been looking forward to it. My family is pretty scattered and most live in different states. We've gone through a major tragedy recently, after my nephew and his partner both passed in an accident.