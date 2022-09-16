Woman asks if she's wrong to miss nephew's funeral for her daughter's party.

When a mother was faced with the choice to go to her daughter's graduation party or her nephew's funeral, her family told her she made the absolute wrong one. So, she (u/accountaita7065) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for wanting to attend my daughter's graduation party and missing my nephew's funeral?
My (47) daughter Zoe's (18) graduation party is coming up, this is a big moment/milestone in her life and we've all been looking forward to it. My family is pretty scattered and most live in different states. We've gone through a major tragedy recently, after my nephew and his partner both passed in an accident.
The funeral is the day before Zoe's graduation party. It's out of state and I'll need to fly, meaning I'll miss Zoe's graduation. It's impossible for Zoe to go, and she's be bored anyway, so my husband will stay with her, but he's saying that I should at least attend the funeral.