Woman's mother feels 'entitled to her daughter's money;' 'Is this financial abuse?!' UPDATED 2 YEARS LATER

She’s insane. If she wants money so bad, she should ask her insufferable douchebag of a boyfriend for it and not her son who’s still in school. It’s not like she even lends me or gives me money at all in the first place, so now I have to pay to exist. Great.

edit: some extra info -I’m 16 -I’m from the uk -yes, I have been saving to move out when I’m 18. I’ve started looking into emancipation too -my dad is not in the picture and I have no idea where he is.

Relevant Comment:

Stop telling her about your money. But also, on a long term note, maybe you should chill on the fun purchases and save up for a much-needed departure from your mom’s home.

OP: I don’t. She doesn’t know how much I make but she wants anything she can get. I do hide my money that I saved up because I know she’ll definitely try to steal it if she knew how much I had.