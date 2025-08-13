stay-at-home mom gives mother-in-law ultimatum: 'mind your own business or LEAVE MY HOUSE.' AITA?

My husband and I (36&33) have been together almost 10 years. We have 5 children together (7, 4,4, 2 and a 3 month old) my MIL came to visit to meet the newest member of our family. My MIL and I have never gotten along great. My husband is the only son out of 3 daughters, he’s golden; and I’m no good for him in his mothers eyes.
Anyways, we had already got into small bickers bc she didn’t like I had certain things. She didn’t like certain things I did with the children and my husband. She was upset my husband was doing dishes after working, which is our routine, I’m a stay-at-home mom, I cook dinner, he says the least he can do is the dishes.
He’s also very involved with our children so don’t let that statement fool you, but it just was something she got mad about and wouldn’t let him do it and took over. Then talked to herself how this is unacceptable for her hard working son to have to do.
The night after at dinner we were talking and she asked me when I plan to go back to work. I haven’t worked since my first child was born, my husband is a lawyer we do very well. He doesn’t want me to have to go to work, and I prefer to be home with the children.
Anyways I explained that I didn’t plan too yet, especially with the new baby. She then went on to say how It seems like I'm living off her son's money, and how there are many teenagers in this neighborhood who are probably looking to earn some money babysitting. I got upset and said how I wasn’t leaving my children with teenagers, and she said I was being overprotective.
We got into an argument about this with more of her continuing I need to stop relying so much on her son and how maybe I could get an at home job, and then she brings up his high school girlfriend who is now starting out as a surgeon and how that’s the girls my husband aspires for.
My husband shut her down immediately told her to stop, I then was so mad I said either mind your business or leave my home. She then said this isn’t even your home this is her son's home. Which my husband corrected her said it was OUR home. She left the table, and went up to her room then left.
My husband got ahold of her and she was at his cousins house, she demanded I apologize to her for kicking her out. I ended up texting her and was like I did not kick you out, she said how was she suppose to stay after that and called me an ah for feeling like she had to leave her sons home. AITA?
your-mom04605 said:
NTA. You have an awesome husband and a crappy MIL.
Sea_Roof3637 said:
NTA - it’s your home and your marriage, and your husband is on your side. You’re not in the wrong here. Stay strong.
Strange-Report-9249 said:
NTA. Your MIL is in love with her son and is mad you’re living the life with him that she wants. Tell her to stay out of your house if she’s gonna continue to be disrespectful.
Impossible_Smile4113 said:
NTA. Your husband is backing you up, which is how it should be, because these decisions are between you and him, not MIL. She can kiss off.
ScarletNotThatOne said:
NTA. She insults you in a steady stream and then wants you to apologize. Forget it. It's good that your husband was standing up to her as well.
CarbonS0ul said:
NTA. Your MIL needs to stop meddling in your marriage and family life. Your husband was right to intervene and back you. If your MIL did open her mouth with judgement and derision, this would not happen and not be an issue.