stay-at-home mom gives mother-in-law ultimatum: 'mind your own business or LEAVE MY HOUSE.' AITA?

The night after at dinner we were talking and she asked me when I plan to go back to work. I haven’t worked since my first child was born, my husband is a lawyer we do very well. He doesn’t want me to have to go to work, and I prefer to be home with the children.

Anyways I explained that I didn’t plan too yet, especially with the new baby. She then went on to say how It seems like I'm living off her son's money, and how there are many teenagers in this neighborhood who are probably looking to earn some money babysitting. I got upset and said how I wasn’t leaving my children with teenagers, and she said I was being overprotective.