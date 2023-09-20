Woman moves out and leaves boyfriend after his ex dies, 'I can't be a parent.' AITA?

"AITAH for leaving my boyfriend when his ex died leaving him to take care of his kids full time?"

I (F26) have been with my bf (M30) for 2 years now. He has two kids (M6, F4) with his ex gf. She moved to another state with kids to be near her family when they broke up three years ago. He got them on vacations only.

I knew all this when I started dating him. I had no issue with this but told him forefront I can't be a parent. I was parentified by my mom and raised my 5 younger siblings.

The oldest of them is 6 years younger to me and I had to change his diapers and feed him formula. I went LC with my family went I left home at 18. I can't imagine doing that again.