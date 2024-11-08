Woman shares neighborhood drama; 'The newlyweds that moved in next door painted my house a different color.' UPDATED

But I'm sure that cash erased any questions they might have had. They did not have the property owner's permission to paint the house.

Just like when you get cable installed the company performing the work is required to get the owner's permission first. Remember that the painting company are victims of your neighbours as well, they got paid but they are the vicitims of fraud. Try to be reasonable with them explain what you want the company to do to make it right.

Do your like the quality of the painter's work other than the colour? Because I'm sure that they will offer to repaint the property whatever colour you want. The painting company knows that they are in hot water and that their insurance will not cover them painting the wrong house or painting a property without the owner's permission.