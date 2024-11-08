Woman shares neighborhood drama; 'The newlyweds that moved in next door painted my house a different color.' UPDATED

So this is a probably a really weird question for me to ask but it's a weird situation and I'm not really sure what I can do. My house is on a corner lot. Two years ago a newlywed couple moved in to the one house that’s beside mine.
Right away they started making weird comments about the color my house was painted (yellow) and soon switched to outright demanding that I paint it a different color. My house was painted yellow when it was built it, I like the color and there is no bylaw against it or anything.
They have called the police on me about it as well as the city, both of whom told them to pound sound because I hadn’t done anything wrong and there was nothing they could do.
They also tried suing me in court (the suit was thrown out and they had to pay my legal fees) and getting our other neighbors together to form a Home Owner’s Association in the hopes eventually I could be forced to paint my house a different color.
Our other neighbors also told them to pound sand and they have basically alienated themselves from everyone else in the neighborhood at this point.
I recently had to go out of town for something. I was gone for two weeks. When I got back two days ago my house was gray. Seriously. I actually almost drove past it because I’m so used to my yellow house.
I knew immediately who was responsible but when I went over and knocked on their door no one answered. I think the couple figured out that I was away and not just at work when they saw our neighbors collecting my mail for me, because I sure as hell never told them I was going away and I know my other neighbors hate them too and didn’t tell them.
The neighbor from across the street came over and showed me pictures that he took of the painting company setting up and doing the work. He said he and another neighbor called the police but the painting company had a valid work order and had been paid so the police couldn’t do anything.
He also told about it but because they were paid to do the work they said they had to do it to avoid being sued. I called the painting company to get a copy of the work order and it was in the name of a “Ms. Jane Smith” and was paid for in cash.
A redheaded woman and her redheaded husband came to the company to hire them (my neighbors are both redheads) saying they would be out of town and would like their house painted while they were gone. They gave the painting company pictures of my house, taken from the street.
I have a surveillance camera at my front and side doors and in my backyard because I work shifts and as a woman living alone I don’t want some stranger breaking into my house and waiting to ambush me when I get home.
My neighbors never set foot on my property at any time so they can’t be charged with trespassing and they didn't do the painting (which was actually done properly).
When I called the police they re-iterated that since the painters were hired, had a valid work order and were paid to do the job, they can’t be charged with trespassing because it was reasonable for them not to know and they were acting in good faith and didn’t cause any physical damage to the house.
Also the neighbors can't be charged with trespassing or vandalism because they didn't come on my property or touch the house themselves. I don’t know if I can sue anyone because there was no actual damage or harm done to me or the house. My neighbors still have not answered their door or shown themselves.
I am pissed off beyond belief because I liked my yellow house and I can’t believe how fg crazy that they have been. I wish I could show a court or city council how psycho they have been over this.
I want to know if I have any recourse or if I can do something to get them to pay to paint the house back to yellow. Does anyone know what I can do to get them to fix this and paint it back? I live in Louisiana.
crownjewel writes:
Call your home owners Insurance, file a vandalism claim. Insurance company pays you, paint your home back Yellow. Give Insurance company all information let them sue them. This is why you have insurance.
kelvs6 writes:
They defaced your property. That is vandalism. Depending on how much it costs to fix, it may be a felony. You also have damages. The cost of painting your house back to the color you like.
The principle applies to someone who paints a beautiful mural on a drab grey wall. That is still vandalism even though in many respects it is an improvement.
OOP: They [the neighbors] paid $4000 in cash according to the painting company.
fortuna6 writes:
Potentially OP could sue the painters and the painters could sue the neighbors, but it'd probably be better/faster to just name both parties in a single suit and let the court sort out dropping the painters' liability and placing all of the blame on the neighbors.
OP also needs to call the police again. Whichever officer she spoke to was wrong. It doesn't matter if the painters thought they were allowed to be there, it's still trespassing and vandalism (criminal mischief in LA), as well as harassment (months of bs as much as a law suit from the neighbors) and potentially crimes that fall under LA's fraudulent vandalism statutes.
Many of those charges could face jail time. She should have her nice neighbors available to give statements when the police come by. And documentation of EVERYTHING (notes from neighbors, paper work from previous law suit, anything that demonstrates how obnoxious these people have been).
creagmop writes:
First, talk to your lawyer and get a restraining order against these people as soon as possible. Notify your insurance company of what happened, and ask their advice. Do not file a claim unless your lawyer tells you to.
It is in your best interest to act now instead of later. Your neighbours have a pattern of harassing you so the restraining order should be easy.
Basically while the painters did have a valid work order, but they did not verify that the person that paid for the work was actually the property owner or agent. That fact they were paid cash by a person identifying herself as "Ms. Jane Smith" should have had alarm bells ringing for the painters.
But I'm sure that cash erased any questions they might have had. They did not have the property owner's permission to paint the house.
Just like when you get cable installed the company performing the work is required to get the owner's permission first. Remember that the painting company are victims of your neighbours as well, they got paid but they are the vicitims of fraud. Try to be reasonable with them explain what you want the company to do to make it right.
Do your like the quality of the painter's work other than the colour? Because I'm sure that they will offer to repaint the property whatever colour you want. The painting company knows that they are in hot water and that their insurance will not cover them painting the wrong house or painting a property without the owner's permission.
This is the kind of thing that can cost a company their insurance and business license, If you don't like the quality of their work, see if you can a agree on a third party; but still at their cost. Don't threaten anyone publicly or privately. If they don't seem to be acting reasonable have your lawyer deal with it.
Get as much information out of the painting company as possible, and get any agreements with them in writing. This company could turn out to be your ally if you do decide to sue the neighbours.
Get copies of everything, ask your neighbours for copies of the photos. Either get the lawyer to hold the copies or put them in a safety deposit box. The best revenge is knowing how upset your neighbours will be when your house goes back to the yellow you liked.
I was going to wait until the after the weekend to talk to the lawyer I used for their last lawsuit against me, but there have been further developments so I had to call him this morning.
Beyond the fact that they have filed another lawsuit against me for the cost of the painters (yes, seriously) I can't say anything further about what has all happened, on the advice of my lawyer. I will provide an update once everything is resolved.
Thank-you to everyone who responded to my last post. You really know how to make a girl feel special.
lupinechr4 writes:
Well, I suppose that makes proving culpability pretty easy. The painters are no longer needed to pin the neighbors.
unchrtlan7 writes:
Seriously, didn't they just completely incriminate themselves? If so, that's actually awesome news for OP.
Hyndis writes:
They did. And whats even better is that they are too stupid to realize they've incriminated themselves.