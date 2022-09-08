Woman asks if it's wrong to drop out of BFF's wedding because her ex is a groomsman.

Reddit user u/Pretty_Signature42 was supposed to be the maid-of-honor at her best friend's wedding, but there's only one problem... her toxic ex-boyfriend is also in the wedding party.
She writes
My best friend and I have known each other since we were like 3 and we have always been super close. She's the first of us to get married and I am so happy for her and was so happy to be asked to be her maid of honor.
What she and I were not expecting was for her fiance to consider my ex such a close friend now that he's his groomsman. We knew they kept in touch after I broke up with him but we had no idea they were friends. What's even worse is my ex is using this as a way to try and force his way back into my life.