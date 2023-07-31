Woman offends MIL by eating 'giant steak,' refuses to cover the whole check; AITA?

Relationships with in-laws can be famously tense, but what about a mother-in-law who tries to micro-manage your dinner order?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an awkward steak-related moment at a family dinner, petty people everywhere were ready to judge.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for ordering a giant steak against my MIL will, actually eating it and refusing to cover the entire bill?

I (F27) have been together with my husband Nate for over 10 years and married for 4. I don't have the best relationship with my MIL as she always seem to police what I eat.

Everyone in my family have fast metabolism, I am also working with horses so due to this burn a lot of calories (talking about 2.5-3k a day) and usually have rather large meals to get the energy back and I still remain skinny.