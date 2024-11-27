Woman offers to host Christmas dinner this year; 'I won't be disrespected by the menu again.' AITA?

That's insane. A big formal meal like this should be the EASIEST thing to make gluten free. It's sandwiches that are the enemy. My daughter can't have gluten either, and my parents are HAPPY to host her. It requires a bit of extra spending to make sure there are crackers and bread and wraps for her.

But then when it comes to grilled cheeses or quesadillas or tacos or fried fish (which has some gluten free options) or pizza (they found better frozen gluten-free pizzas than I did) or chicken (same as the fish), not only have they checked it out but they are prepared.

As long as the issue here is the actual dish and not the kitchen (which it sounds like it is, since you bring things and can't even share the oven), then you are completely and totally in the right.