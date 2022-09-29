Woman on maternity leave asks if she was wrong to rat out her replacement.

When you go on maternity leave, you can feel like you lose control at the office. When this mom-to-be wants to get her incompetent coworker fired, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I got my coworker who is covering my Maternity leave fired?"

I still have access to emails and our accounting program so I can see what's going on and it's an absolute mess. I manage 4 accounts which comes with three separate mailboxes on outlook.