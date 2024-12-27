Woman in an open marriage loses best friend of 20+ years after tumultuous birthday trip. AITA?

She wants to go home early on a Friday night because the Frenchman is tired. I refuse and go out dancing with a guy I meet in a bar. She wants to stay in again. I ask her twice if she wants to go out and she says no. So I go out with the same guy I met at the bar.

In the end all three of us friends say we had a great trip. I thought we did!!! Four months later, she stops talking to me. I get our mutual friend to break the ice. She will only text me because she says she has a plumber in the apartment.

She said she is very upset because I spoke to her like she was a child when our seats on the plane got downgraded because of an aircraft change and I said “Stop complaining."