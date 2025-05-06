Woman 'parents' her best friend's kid at the park, 'boys will be boys.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for 'parenting' my best friend’s kid at the park?"

So I (31F) have been best friends with Carter (32F) since junior high. We’re super close and our kids are too. I have a 3 yr old daughter, Eliana, and she has a 4 yr old son, Levi. We hang out at the park a couple times a week and just let the kids run around while we catch up.

For some background, Carter and I have really different parenting styles. I don’t yell or raise my voice. I grew up in a house with a lot of yelling and I’m just not about that life. I try to stay calm and firm without being scary. Carter is more direct and intense with Levi. That’s her style and I’ve never judged her for it. Every kid is different and we’re all doing our best.