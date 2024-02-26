Woman persuades friend who just gave birth to leave 'good-for-nothing man-child' husband. AITA?

She also mentioned that he never helped around the house while she was pregnant, even though they both worked, and she worked throughout most of her pregnancy because the guy couldnʼt provide enough if she stopped working. Anyway, you get the picture.

I told her that she is too good for him and she shouldn't have to tolerate such a disrespectful, good-for-nothing man-child. She told me that she was thinking about leaving him but was afraid that she wouldn't be able to make it by herself, and I told her that there are many resources she can turn to (other than just her family) and that there are many options for single mothers.