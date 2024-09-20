Woman's 'phobia' RUINS boyfriend's proposal; 'I'm thinking of leaving him.' AITA?

When this woman is upset about her BF's proposal, she asks the internet:

"AITA for ruining my boyfriend’s proposal because of the location he chose?"

Hi everyone. There is a bit of drama happening between my boyfriend (28M) and I (26F) currently and I need help. I think context is extremely important here. 9 years ago I had an extremely traumatic experience - I was at the beach with my friends when I got caught in a rip and started drowning.

Thankfully a bodyboarder held me up as I started going under and then a lifeguard brought me back to land. Ever since this happened I have developed a severe fear of the water. I have not gone swimming since, I won’t even get into a bathtub. I absolutely hate the water. My boyfriend is aware of this.