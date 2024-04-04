Woman planning friend's child-free wedding expects to bring kids and their sitter, 'no exceptions.' AITA?

"AITA for expecting to have my kids' sitter watch them at a wedding?"

I am an experienced wedding planner (14+ years) who offered to help a close family friend with her wedding. I have known the bride her entire life and offered a 50% discount on my planning services & waived travel fees (destination wedding) given I was also invited to attend. I have been planning with her for over a year and the wedding is 3 months away.

It is a destination wedding for nearly everyone attending, myself included. I have gone above and beyond to help her given our personal connection, including planning two other wedding weekend events not in our contract, replanning the entire wedding 9 months out because she decided to change locations, as well as dealing with communication from her well outside of my typical business hours (even after setting firm boundaries).