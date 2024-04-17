Woman plans to boycott 'best friend's' wedding because she's excluded from the bridal party. AITA?

Later, OP responded with an update:

I should clarify that even though I moved abroad we were in contact every week/day and she came out here to visit me and I would always see her when I was home. The talk about bridal parties was just not a childhood promise but something we reiterated all throughout our lives involving our parents too.

The real reason I am considering not attending is because mutual friends of ours are asking me why I am not in the bridal party and are just as shocked as I am. Of the 7 bridesmaids she has only one is from the groom's side. I just don't know how the day will go as I can imagine multiple people bringing up to me why I am not included as this has already happened.