Woman plans to break up with fiancé after he kisses her twin. AITA? 'They didn't notice me watching.'

The other night, we were at this big party celebrating my engagement. I was mingling with some friends when I noticed my fiancé and my (twin) sister were missing. At first, I didn't think much about it. Maybe they were catching up or something. But then I went to the WC , I saw from the window that they were outside kissing and giggling. My fiancé and my sister, locking lips, right there in the middle of our engagement party.
I was in complete shock. My heart sank, my head was spinning, and I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. I mean, sure, they were both pretty drunk, but still... that's not an excuse, right? They didn't even notice me standing there, watching them. It was like I was invisible.
I didn't know what to do. Part of me wanted to march right over there and confront them, but another part just wanted to run away and pretend like none of it ever happened. In the end, I couldn't bring myself to say anything. I just turned around and walked away, feeling numb and betrayed. I didn't talk to either of them during the rest of the party, and when we got home I just went to try to sleep bc I didnt feel like speaking to my fiancé.
However, the next morning when we were about to have breakfast, I decided I had to tell him what I saw. I looked him straight in the eyes and asked him what the hell happened at the party. And you know what he said? He looked me dead in the eyes and told me that he was so drunk that he confused me with my sister because apparently, we look so much alike.
I got furious when he told me that, bc it seemed such a bad excuse. We had a very long fight and then he left to his appartment. Its been one week since that happened. Now some of his friends keep texting me saying that I should really forget him bc he didn't mean to do that and is quite affected by what happened. However, I dont know if I'll be able to forgive and forget something like this.
So, am I wrong for wanting to break up with him or should I give him a second chance? I love him so so much and we've been through a lot together, but idk, I just cant buy his story I'm afraid.
I talked to my sister the next day. We dont really have a great relationship, bc we may be physically alike but trust me, we couldnt be more different in terms of personality. So I called her and told her all I knew. Apparently my fiancé had already spoke to her, and she just apologised and told me she was too wasted that night and since been single since forever she needed to live life even if it was only for one night. She told me that due to her state she didnt think straight about the consequences.
Tbh she's always been quite jealous of me and idk why. My parents have always treated us the same way. I have some strenghts and she has others, but she just wants everything for herself.
Thanks for all the comments, I'm reading all of them. I'm only replying to a few bc this is being such a hard time for me and even by just reading your comments I feel dead inside, hurt and so betrayed. I'll try to break up with my fiancé today if I can bring myself to do it. I'll also definitely block my sister and tell my dad everything that happened. I'm sure he'll understand. Thanks again for all the support.
l3ex_G said:
Nta he’s lying to you. If you marry him, he’ll do it again. I would cut her out of your life because she did it on purpose and you’ll never be safe with her.
Spellboundmama said:
Why is he in contact with her? Did you see the text? She totally knew better. I'm so sorry for this betrayal. I would blast them both then go nc but I'm petty AF. My heart breaks for you to have seen that. Please take time to take care of yourself.
YOLO_626 said:
NTA. I’d never look at him the same. Plus, it was your flipping engagement party too, the trust is gone. And go no contact with your twin, she’s toxic. I bet they end up together.
This_Statistician_39 said:
NTA if it happened once it will happen again you'll have to always be watching him with your sister also drop your sister even on the weird chance that he actually thought it was which I feel like he would need to be absolutely hammered she knew it was your fiance. Drop them both tell them they are bothe dead to you. I could never forgive someone you cheated on me with my sibling and could never forgive my sibling.
EpitomyHD said:
NTA. I can guarantee you this isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this, they’ve definitely been hooking up with each other behind your back before. Cut them loose, call of the engagement, dump the boyfriend and block the sister, they can have each other.
dheffe01 said:
NTA, I would be clear to others what you saw and the fact they were hiding outside to do it. That there is no way he mixed you up because you were dressed differently/he was there when you got dressed. Your sister has no defense. I'd be done with them both and making it clear to your friends and family of that fact. Also if/when your sister and Ex together that you want the largest apology in history.
CrabbiestAsp said:
NTA. I do not buy the "I thought it was you" bs. Not only did he do damage control with your sister he also didn't say anything until you brought it up. I could imagine if someone really ever did do this on accident, they'd realise and be like ah honey I really f'ked up blah blah blah. Not hide it and hope for the best.