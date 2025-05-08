Woman plans to cut off mother and 'golden child' brother, 'I sent SCREENSHOTS.' AITA? UPDATED

Dad had an appointment and we decided to use what little money I had left for lunch afterwards . I offered to take what little my brother had left to buy him something. He instead wanted to tag along. Half way through the appointment my little brother got impatient and left to head back to the apartment taking his card with him.

We still stopped for lunch. As we got the food and pulled away from the window I got a text from my brother not asking but demanding I bring him food. I told him that we had already gotten our food and he should have stayed because I didn’t have extra money to cover him.