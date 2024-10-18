Woman plans divorce after discovering husband's 'trash talk' to friends, 'marrying me was a mistake.' AITA?

She’s basically useless and I have to do everything.” He even said the only reason he married me was because he felt he had no choice after I got pregnant with our son. I felt like someone punched me in the gut.

Like, I never thought he would talk about me like that to anyone, let alone his friends. These are people I see regularly, and the whole time they've been hearing him say I'm a burden or that our marriage was a mistake.

When I confronted him about it, he said it was "just guy talk" and that I shouldn’t take it so personally. He said all guys vent about their wives and that it wasn’t serious. But how can I not take it personally? He said our whole marriage was a mistake. He said I was a mistake.