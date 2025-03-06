Woman plans to divorce husband over his 'mistake' with his co-worker. AITA? 'Maybe I'm overreacting?'

I froze. I mean, who the hell is this? And why is she sending messages like that to my husband? I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I know I should’ve just put the phone down, but I didn’t. I unlocked it and read through the whole conversation. It was all flirtatious, dirty texts. He was sending her all this stuff, and it was clear they’d been seeing each other for a while. I could barely see straight. My whole world just fell apart.

When he came back to the car, I didn’t say anything at first. I was just numb. We drove home in silence. But when we got inside, I just couldn’t hold it in anymore. I asked him, straight up, “Are you sleeping with Sara?” His face went white.