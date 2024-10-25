Woman plans to divorce husband after he named their baby after his fraudster boss. AITA?

I called the hospital and there he was for sure the one who registered it. I finally got him to admit it but he didn't give a good reason to why he decided to name our child after his BOSS who was accused for fraud in the company instead of the name that was supposed to honor my grandfather.

After 5 years of being together, I no longer trust him and I am planning to file a divorce in the next few months. My younger sister (26F) thinks it's not a big deal and I should let go.

Also she compared to when I named my hamster after something funny when I was 21 and she texted me and said that "Just like that hamster, that baby won't care so get over yourself."