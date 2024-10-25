Woman plans to divorce husband after he named their baby after his fraudster boss. AITA?

I (31F) and my Husband (35M) just had our first child 2 weeks ago. I thought we were decided on the name the day of his birth but apparently my dumba%^ husband changed his mind. The name we were going for originally is also the name of my veteran grandfather who passed away a couple years back.
Yesterday morning the birth certificate came in the mail. I found out my husband didn't actually register the name we had both discussed and agreed on. The name registered on the birth certificate is the last name of his boss, who also is a woman.
I initially tried gaslighting myself that the wrong one was shipped but the package had both our full names and phone numbers written on the front sticker so the evidence that this was not an accident was already close to solid.
Yesterday evening when my husband came home from work, I asked him what he named our child in a passive aggressive way and he responded with the original name we decided on. I then asked why it said *The Name* on the package and he is saying he doesn't know.
I called the hospital and there he was for sure the one who registered it. I finally got him to admit it but he didn't give a good reason to why he decided to name our child after his BOSS who was accused for fraud in the company instead of the name that was supposed to honor my grandfather.
After 5 years of being together, I no longer trust him and I am planning to file a divorce in the next few months. My younger sister (26F) thinks it's not a big deal and I should let go.
Also she compared to when I named my hamster after something funny when I was 21 and she texted me and said that "Just like that hamster, that baby won't care so get over yourself."
I don't know if I should be taking this as seriously as I am now. I am starting to think there is a possible affair going on, but maybe I am overreacting and he just really likes the name. After I posted the story on my Instagram story, a friend told me that I should make an account on here and ask for opinion.
Cautious_Chknleggs said:
Definitely smells fishy…I’m gonna go with NTA especially since when asked the first time, he denied.
Material_Cellist4133 said:
NTA. Was he sleeping with the female boss? If not, I have no idea why someone would name someone after a criminal.
GhanaWifey said:
NTA - he is a liar and a cheater who is having an affair with her and also probably is an accomplice to her fraud and had to do it to keep HER happy. I would leave him, divorce him, and change my child’s name as well.
Soggy_Painting5328 said:
NTA. Naming a child is a deeply significant decision, especially when you had already agreed on a name that honors your grandfather. Your husband’s choice to name your son after his boss, without discussing it with you, raises serious trust issues.
Whyme0207 said:
NTA. Not only he went behind your back to change the name, he also lie straight to your face when confronted. She is definitely more than just a boss.
brideofgibbs said:
NTA. Change your baby’s name. Follow the safety procedures for divorcing a dodgy husband. You deserve a partner who loves you. Good luck.