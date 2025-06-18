Woman plans to escape MIL by moving into a studio apartment, 'he will NEVER put her on the streets.' AITA?

My boyfriend and her are laughing about how they took his brother to Golden Corral when I was gone and he was so high he was nodding off in the food. I was so upset that not only did she break the cardinal rule that I set for her but that my boyfriend went along with it and did it too.

I told him I felt betrayed and that he just set a precedent to her that she can do whatever she wants now because any rule set isn't actually going to be enforced, clearly by his example. He told me he did it because he thought it was too harsh after the fact without telling me he had changed his mind, and thereby going against our agreement. I otherwise wouldn't have let her live here rent-free.