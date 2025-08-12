Woman plans to give her best friend's kids different amounts of life changing money. AITA?

2m is setup better in life, it is what it is. I grew up as the black sheep of the family and did not get the same opportunities my siblings did and has had a lifelong ramification. I look at 12f’s life and I can’t help but see her childhood shaping up to be like mine and I don’t want that. While I can’t change her situation, I can give her money to use to help her future. Money is a tool after all.