Woman plans to report coworker to HR for messaging husband, 'she'd lose her job.' AITA? UPDATED

"WIBTAH If I complain about my coworker who messaged my husband?"

Yesterday we had year end inventory day at my new job I started 3 months ago. I (35f) was asked to bring a friend as my partner to help, we all brought our husband's and wives, a few "children" with their boyfriends etc.

I brought my husband (36m) My 1 coworker (34f) did not bring anyone, she just helped each group of partners through out the day. Everything was great we had a wonderful day and inventory was nearly perfect so we got praised.

Anyways...the next morning I get to work at 8am and 4 minutes into my day my coworker, who did not bring anyone, asked if my husband has a brother that's single and specifically "looks exactly like him." I said no, he only has a sister. She said " oh that's a shame so he doesn't have a brother?"