Woman plans to skip boyfriend's childhood best friend's wedding for work, 'he's mad at me.' AITA?

I told him I cannot skip it since it’s an important event for me and my team and I can’t leave early because I need to be present for the entire duration to get my attendance certificate (which I need for my CV and other work related stuff).

Also I don’t even know which day my presentation is going to be yet, hence I cannot decide anything beforehand. I tried to come up with other solutions, like taking a train right after the conference is over, since the wedding is late in the afternoon, but I found it would take over 8 hours and I wouldn’t make it, also by plane it would take too long cause the airport is few towns over.