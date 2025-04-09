Stepmom plans to leave partner because she can't love him as much as his kids hate her. AITA?

And even if I waited until his kids were out of the house then how would that be fair to have kids who'd have half siblings who would refuse to have anything to do with them or who won't even speak to their mom? My partner and I talked about it. He said he'll understand if it's too much. We're taking some time so I can think.

Since this his sister reached out to me after I didn't show to a couple of things and asked if things were okay and she told me she hoped she wasn't intruding too much but she wanted me to know how happy I made her brother and how nicely I fit with the family.